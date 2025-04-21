"Sick upset" - Fans still feel the sheer aura Masaaki Noiri achieved in stunning finish of Tawanchai in Saitama

Japanese kickboxing great Masaaki Noiri still has ONE Championship fans buzzing about his remarkable ascent to becoming the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion last month at ONE 172.

Happening in front of his compatriots inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, Noiri unleashed everything he had in his arsenal to upset the seemingly unbeatable ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the interim 145-pound kickboxing crown.

His efforts came to fruition late in the third round, dropping the Thai hero with a counter left hand. As soon as Tawanchai got to his feet, Noiri swarmed him to force the stoppage.

Taking to Instagram, the promotion shared a vignette of Noiri ahead of winning his first ONE world championship and what was at stake for him entering their marquee matchup.

Watch the entire video below:

In the comments section, fans gave the 31-year-old his flowers, writing:

"Sick upset"

"Noiri is a very good fighter! I still don't know why people like to underestimate him so much! 😅"

"Very humble, great fighter, totally deserved victory, I can't wait to see him face Superbon."

"People forgot to take in consideration that Naori has pretty good hands. While Tawanchai was favored, it wasn't a complete surprise that Naori pulled it off. Looking forward to his match with Superbon."

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Masaaki Noiri promises to be at his absolute best versus Superbon

Masaaki Noiri is set to duel ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon for the undisputed crown soon, and he is aware that he is far from ready for that clash.

Speaking with Japanese media outlet My Navi News, the Team Vasileus star said:

"As I said, there are areas I need some improvements in. But I'm ready to work on it and improve my plan when I do get that match [against Superbon]."

Watch the entire interview below:

