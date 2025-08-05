"SIGN MY PETITION" - Conor McGregor makes Hail Mary move to salvage his Irish presidential hopes

Conor McGregor is making one last push to keep his presidential dream alive. With time ticking and the official nomination route stacked against him, McGregor has launched a public petition asking Irish citizens to back a change in the system.Under current rules, a candidate needs nominations from twenty Oireachtas members or four county councils to qualify. McGregor argues this structure keeps power in the hands of the political elite and locks out voices like his that speak directly to the people.In a series of posts, McGregor urged citizens to sign, share, and support his petition. He says it’s not just about getting himself on the ballot but about reshaping how Irish democracy works. His call to action is framed as a fight to break what he sees as a stranglehold on Ireland’s future.McGregor took to X and wrote:&quot;To the esteemed citizens of Ireland and the Irish diaspora, I, Conor McGregor hereby declare my intention to seek the esteemed office of President of Ireland. The current constitutional framework however, presents a significant barrier to democratic participation. The existing regulations mandate that a candidate must secure nominations from either twenty members of the Oireachtas or four county councils to be eligible for the ballot. This system, while intended to ensure a degree of political influence among candidates, inadvertently restricts the direct voice of the Irish electorate.&quot;&quot;In light of this, I propose a petition advocating for a modification of the nomination process to allow my name be included on the ballot. I contend that the citizens of Ireland, both at home and abroad, should have the unhindered right to determine the candidates who appear on the presidential ballot. Therefore, I implore you to join me in this endeavor by signing this petition. Your support will be instrumental in championing a more inclusive and democratic electoral process, thereby empowering the people of Ireland to shape their own future. SIGN MY PETITION NOW TO SAVE IRELAND!&quot;Check out Conor McGregor's series of X posts below:Conor McGregor declared intent to run for Irish presidency with plan to fight at the White HouseConor McGregor recently laid out his presidential ambitions in a bold social media post, tying a potential run for Ireland’s highest office to a UFC card at the White House. He claimed he would already be in office by mid-2026 and outlined plans to withdraw from the EU migration pact, enforce stricter border control, and redirect funds toward national interests.While the campaign lacks political backing and faces legal barriers, McGregor is pushing ahead online. The Irishman took to X and wrote:&quot;I pray I am in as Ireland's President by the time of the fight in the White House. How iconic it will be. A leader that puts his money where his mouth is. I would be in term well over half a year by the time of this White House card. By that time, we would have Ireland in to a new government, serving the Irish public as its number 1 priority. A complete end to the human trafficking scam and its bypassing of our planning laws.&quot;Check out Conor McGregor's X post below: