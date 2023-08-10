"Sign it up, Mick Maynard" - Anthony Smith name drops top women's strawweight as he plays matchmaker for Tatiana Suarez

The co-main event at UFC Nashville last week featured a thrilling showdown between former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade and the undefeated Tatiana Suarez. The fight held the promise of an exciting matchup, but it quickly became evident that Suarez was in control.

Despite facing one of the division's strongest punchers, 'TSP' showcased her adeptness in striking. However, it was her exceptional wrestling prowess that truly shone. In the second round, Suarez skillfully secured a victory via guillotine choke.

Check out Suarez's grappling skills:

After her extended absence due to injuries spanning over two and a half years, Tatiana Suarez has displayed flawless performances upon her return. Her remarkable victories over Carla Esparza and Nina Nunes in 2018 and 2019 respectively positioned her close to a strawweight title shot.

Interestingly, former UFC light-heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith suggested the No.8-ranked 115-pounder Mackenzie Dern as a potential future challenge for Suarez.

During a recent episode of BELIEVE YOU ME podcast with Michael Bisping, Smith stated:

"Mackenzie Dern, what the hell's wrong with her? It's a good fight... Tatiana, you wanna shoot takedowns and Mackenzie throws absolute heaters like she wanna throw bombs. Sign it up, Mick Maynard."

Check out Smith's comments below (from 40:58):

Tatiana Suarez discusses the value of her fan-assigned moniker

Tatiana Suarez holds no qualms about being referred to as the 'Female Khabib,' a nickname bestowed upon her by fans. She recently discussed this label, which has gained traction due to her rapid ascent as a formidable contender in the women's strawweight division, recognized for her dominant grappling-oriented fighting style.

Her victory over Jessica Andrade further bolstered her impressive undefeated record, now standing at 11-0. Boasting six submission victories in eleven fights, it's logical to understand why Tatiana Suarez has earned the moniker 'Female Khabib.'

Given Khabib Nurmagomedov's legendary tenure as the lightweight champion and his unparalleled grappling prowess, Suarez views the nickname as a respectful tribute to 'The Eagle.'

During an interview with MiddleEasy, Suarez stated:

"Obviously, it's not a disrespectful name. I'm very humble in the sense that if they wanted to call me that, I don't mind that. I think the guy is amazing. He's retired undefeated, a world champion, and he was a dominant champion. So, I don't think that there's anything that they really could call me that would be any better."

Check out Suarez's comments below (from 27:18):