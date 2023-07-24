Sikh family ‘politely’ refuses Andrew Tate's brother's financial help after finding their home vandalised

Andrew Tate's brother Tristan has also started coming to the limelight since their arrest in Romania last December. While he is yet to garner the throngs of followers that his brother has, Tristan is seen associating himself with a lot of charity work.

The younger Tate sibling recently offered financial help to a Sikh family from the Midlands after their home was vandalised.

BritAsia TV @BritAsiaTV After a midlands based Sikh family found their home vandalised, @TateTheTalisman has reached out to offer his support and assistance

The reporting of the news led to a debate between two fans as is often the case with dividing personalities like Andrew Tate and his brother. @KamSingh27 wrote:

"How come you forgot to mention the people who actually helped - @SherePanjabUK @HenchMunde @sikharmy and @harveyrai64"

@StupidArsehole responded:

"How the f*ck do you know Tristan didn’t help? You with him? Don’t be a di*k"

Tristan Tate intervened to diffuse the situation while also clarifying that the family politely refused his help. However, Tate's offer stands if they change their mind. The 35-year-old wrote:

"They politely declined my assistance, they didn’t need it, I’m not in the uk and all I had to offer was money. If that changes they know I’m here."

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman @StupidArsehole @KamSingh27 @BritAsiaTV @SherePanjabUK @HenchMunde @sikharmy They politely declined my assistance, they didn’t need it, I’m not in the uk and all I had to offer was money.



If that changes they know I’m here.

Tristan and his brother recently helped a man arrested for defending his girlfriend against harassment.

Andrew Tate's brother compares their brotherhood to Logan and Jake Paul's

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are certainly the thickest of thieves having spent jail time in Romania followed by house arrest over serious allegations like rape and human trafficking. The younger Tate sibling once compared their bond with the one between YouTuber boxer siblings Logan and Jake Paul.

Tate referred to a video of Logan Paul not sounding very enthusiastic when Jake Paul talks about his championship aspirations. Tristan then reminded Andrew of his unequivocal support when 'Cobra' had expressed championship aspirations despite being an average kickboxer.

Logan Paul said:

"I think that's crazy. You being the world champ in boxing is really hard for me to wrap my head around."

Tristan Tate said:

"I remember [Andrew Tate] being a very average kickboxer [and] telling me you were gonna be the world champ. And what did I say? You are gonna be the world champion..."

Catch the clip below: