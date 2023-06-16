Tristan and Andrew Tate donate $5K to support man arrested for defending girlfriend against harassment

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have come out in support of Jordan Williams who was recently arrested in New York on charges of manslaughter.

Williams stabbed an ex-convict, Devictor Ouedraogo, who allegedly punched his girlfirend and was harrasing passengers on the subway. Quedraogo, 36, was pronounced dead at the nearby NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital with a stab wound to the chest.

Williams mom set up a crowdfunding page of help with her 20-year old son's legal battle. Andrew Tate shared the GiveSendGo link on Twitter in addition to donating $5000 on behalf of himself and his brother Tristan.

Top Girl Keiko, J.D. @TopGirlKeiko



The man punched his gf and harrassed other women on the train and he stabbed him to death.



Hero. End Wokeness @EndWokeness An ex-convict attacked a woman and made threats on the Subway yesterday



Jordan Williams stepped in and killed him



Williams was just arrested in NY & charged with manslaughter An ex-convict attacked a woman and made threats on the Subway yesterdayJordan Williams stepped in and killed himWilliams was just arrested in NY & charged with manslaughter https://t.co/Eimh9g1buM Drop his GoFundme let me donate.The man punched his gf and harrassed other women on the train and he stabbed him to death.Hero. twitter.com/EndWokeness/st… Drop his GoFundme let me donate.The man punched his gf and harrassed other women on the train and he stabbed him to death.Hero. twitter.com/EndWokeness/st…

The stabbing occurred around 8 p.m. on a northbound J train as it approached Marcy Avenue and Broadway. While two people were initially arrested, one was released and Jordan Williams was charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

Williams' attorney, Jason Goldman believes it was unfair to arrest his client without thorough investigation. Goldman also compared it to the recent incident to ex-marine Daniel Penny choking New York subway busker Jordan Neely. Hinting at racial discrimination, Goldman said in a recent statement:

"Is Mr. Williams not getting the same treatment that Mr. Penny received — released, voluntary surrender, and low bail — because his skin color is different and he comes from a particular neighborhood?" h/t NBC News

Tristan and Andrew Tate open up on changed human trafficking charges

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested in Romania in December on charges of human trafficking and sexual assault. The Tate brothers were released earlier this year to be under house arrest in Romania while charges against them are investigated.

Romanian authorities recently changed the charges against the Tate siblings from human trafficking to 'human trafficking in continued form', reportedly a more serious charge. However, Andrew Tate rubbished such reports claiming that the restructured charges benefitted him instead.

The Tate brother subsequently provided more details on the charges in an emergency meeting on Rumble. Tristan said:

"Yesterday when they changed the status of the case file, they have to call you to the offices of DIICOT. So, I was looking at six counts of human trafficking. I went there yesterday... and when I left the building, I was facing one count of human trafficking. So that's yesterday summed up as a whole. I don't know where the other five counts went, I don't know why they were around for so long before they disappeared for 14 months."

Catch the full meeting below:

Poll : 0 votes