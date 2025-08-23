"Silences the Chinese crowd," "Mingyang fraud checked" - Fans react as Johnny Walker shocks hometown crowd with R2 TKO over Zhang Mingyang

Johnny Walker delivered a decisive performance at UFC Shanghai, despite being the underdog, which garnered the attention of fans.Walker faced Chinese fighter Zhang Mingyang in the main event of UFC Shanghai. Mingyang entered the fight with a streak of 12 consecutive opening-round finishes, making him the favorite to win. However, Walker came prepared, effectively landing calf kicks right from the start of the bout.In the second round, a calf kick from the Brazilian fighter staggered Mingyang, who struggled to remain upright. Seizing the opportunity, Walker unleashed a flurry of strikes and secured victory by TKO.Check out the post below:Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @ufc's post on X to share their reactions, with one user noting Walker's victory in his opponent's territory:&quot;Johnny Walker silences the Chinese crowd 🤫&quot;FreeThinkerFitness @FreeThinkerFitLINK@ufc @JohnnyWalker Johnny Walker silences the Chinese crowd 🤫Another user wrote:&quot;Mingyang fraud checked by Johnny walker😭😭😭😭😭😭&quot;Others commented:&quot;Well, that was... something. Didn't expect to wake up to this.&quot;&quot;The young prospects keep getting f*cked by the gatekeepers lol&quot;&quot;Walker showed up. Those calf kicks were brutal. Zhang couldn't even get back up.&quot;&quot;Wow, Johnny Walker really showed his skills tonight! That was an exciting finish.&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction to the UFC Shanghai main event fight. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]With the victory, Walker has bounced back from a two-fight losing streak during which he lost to Volkan Oezdemir and Magomed Ankalaev. On the other hand, Mingyang experienced the first defeat of his UFC career, ending his unbeaten streak in 12 professional fights.