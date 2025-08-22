UFC Shanghai: Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang: Live round-by-round updates

Johnny Walker headlines the UFC Shanghai fight card against Chinese fighter Zhang Mingyang in a light heavyweight bout.

Ad

Walker is an experienced competitor who entered the UFC through Dana White's Contender Series in 2018. He holds a UFC record of 7-6-0 draws (1 NC), and his last victory came against Anthony Smith in 2023. Currently, Walker is on a two-fight losing streak, having been defeated by Volkan Oezdemir and Magomed Ankalaev.

On the other hand, Mingyang is relatively new to the UFC, having entered the promotion through Road to UFC in 2022. He boasts an impressive 12-fight opening round win streak in his professional MMA career. Mingyang has had three fights in the UFC so far, maintaining an unblemished record, and in his most recent bout, he defeated Anthony Smith at UFC Kansas City earlier this year.

Ad

Trending

Walker holds a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, while Mingyang's finishing streak highlights his striking skills, which could be crucial in their upcoming matchup, especially since Walker has suffered consecutive knockout losses in his last two UFC fights.

UFC Shanghai is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, at the Shanghai Indoor Stadium in the Xuhui District of China. The prelims will kick off at 3 AM ET / 12 AM PT, while the main card action gets underway at 6 AM ET / 3 AM PT, live on ESPN+. Notably, fans in India can watch the event on Sony LIV.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.