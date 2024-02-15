“Silencing the doubters” – Mohamed Younes Rabah focused to shut critics up for good against Saemapetch 

Mohamed Younes Rabah hopes to double up his tally of victories on the global stage of martial arts at ONE Fight Night 19.

The Algerian dynamo runs it back against Saemapetch Fairtex three months after opening his ONE account with a somewhat controversial highlight-reel victory.

At ONE Fight Night 17 in December last year, the Team Mehdi Zatout representative earned a first-round finish over the Fairtex Training Center athlete inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

But after flooring the Thai, 'The Eagle’ – in the heat of things – followed up with a borderline illegal knee strike, that didn't sit well with the Thai crowd.

However, he doesn't plan to leave any room for discussion or argument when he steps inside the same venue this Friday, February 16.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Mohamed Younes Rabah said:

“What excites me most about this fight is the opportunity to prove myself once again, to leave no stone unturned in silencing the doubters. That’s the real thrill for me in this one.”

With a spotless 14-0 run, the 26-year-old is eager to leave his mark once more to inch closer to a shot at the bantamweight Muay Thai world title down the line.

The division stacks some of the best on the planet, and Rabah, thus far, has showcased that he has what it takes to rub shoulders with the cream of the crop from the world of Muay Thai.

ONE Fight Night 19 will be free to watch for active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America this Friday, February 16.

Mohamed Younes Rabah’s keys to victory vs. Saemapetch

After a single-round thriller last year, Mohamed Younes Rabah and Saemapetch should produce another barnburner contest inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai' this week.

On paper, though, the Team Mehdi Zatout representative could edge the Thai megastar if he uses two of his strongest traits to perfection.

The 26-year-old must use his 6-foot-2 height and reach advantage to good use, much like he did in their first encounter.

Should he ace that, the Algerian should follow up with his trademark kicks to close the distance before going for the kill with his hands.

Whatever plan he has in store, Saemapetch is ready to fight fire with fire. As such, don’t blink when this bantamweight Muay Thai duel gets underway at ONE Fight Night 19 this Friday.