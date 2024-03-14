"Silly things happen when a few of the boys get together" - Tai Tuivasa recalls first 'Shoey' experience ahead of UFC Vegas 88

Tai Tuivasa is set to return to the octagon this weekend when he faces Marcin Tybura in the main event of UFC Fight Night 239. The No.9-ranked heavyweight is known to drink beer from a shoe following his victories. 'Bam Bam' recently discussed his first 'Shoey' experience.

Speaking to Aaron Bronsteter of Sportsnet, Tuivasa was asked what age he first learned about the celebration and when he first experienced one, responding:

"Australians can't know because you see that stuff when you're young, you know, growing up in a rugby community and football. Groups of boys, I think, a few silly things happen when a few of the boys get together. I didn't start drinking until I was around 18 or 19 so I was a good boy."

Check out Tai Tuivasa's comments on 'Shoey's below:

Tuivasa has celebrated his victories with a 'Shoey' since his second UFC fight in 2018. After defeating Cyril Asker via first-round TKO at UFC 221 in Perth, Australia, 'Bam Bam' became the first fighter to bring the celebration to the UFC. He will look to bounce back when he faces Tybura this weekend, as he has suffered three consecutive losses, with each coming via finish.

Marcin Tybura reveals if he would do a 'Shoey' with Tai Tuivasa

Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura will both compete in the third main event of their respective UFC careers when they clash at UFC Fight Night 239 this weekend. Speaking at the media day for the event, the No.10-ranked heavyweight was asked if he would do a 'Shoey' with his opponent following the bout, responding:

"It's funny, I've been asked this for so long and never done it. If there would be a brand new shoe, maybe I will, but I might rethink it because now I don't feel like I would like to, but, you know, it's a different emotion when you come off the fight. Maybe I will try it, but at this point, my answer is I'd rather not."

When told about Tybura's comments, Tuivasa stated:

"Well, the UFC shoes, they're new so we can. I'd love to do one, of course. I respect all my opponents, you know. Once we get in there, we go to war and then after."

Check out Marcin Tybura and Tai Tuivasa's comments on doing a 'Shoey' together below:

While Tuivasa has done 'Shoey's from fans' shoes, it does not appear Tybura will be doing the same. However, it remains to be seen if he will do so from a brand-new shoe following the bout.