“Since you protect the rights of the fighters” - Natan Schulte confronts Francis Ngannou over PFL suspension, uses Derrick Lewis example from UFC 226

Natan Schulte was able to pick up his fourth consecutive win as he defeated Raush Manfio by unanimous decision at PFL 6.

Following the bout, the PFL made the decision to eliminate 'Russo' from the playoffs, while suspending both fighters for what they deemed to be a lackluster performance.

Schulte took to Twitter to share his displeasure with the promotion's decision while asking Francis Ngannou for his assistance, stating:

"I am very unsatisfied with the decision that was taken by the PFL last night to favor Shane Burgos' entry into the playoffs.

He added:

You remember Francis Ngannou's fight against Derrick Lewis he didn't throw 6 punches in the whole fight and he wasn't cut for his performance that night. So I ask you Francis Ngannou since you protect the rights of the fighters, do you think this decision is correct?"

Check out Natan Schulte's tweet below:

Schulte is referring to the former UFC heavyweight champion's UFC 226 unanimous decision loss to Derrick Lewis. The heavyweight knockout artists combined to land just 31 total strikes, only 11 of which were from 'The Predator'. Ngannou and the PFL have both yet to respond to Schulte's comments.

What did the PFL say about Natan Schulte's suspension?

The PFL released a statement alleging that Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio failed to meet the standards required of the organization's fighters, according to Brett Okamoto of ESPN:

"Last night, Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio did not meet the standards which all PFL fighters agree to uphold in competition. All fighters in their PFL fight agreements agree to use their best efforts ... skills and ability as a professional athlete to compete ... and defeat any opponent. It was very clear that Natan and Raush did not meet that contractual standard in yesterday's bout."

Schulte and Manfio are best friends and training partners who used to live together. They both serve as the godfather to one another's children and cut weight together ahead of their lightweight bout. 'Russo' has been replaced by Shane Burgos in the final four of the lightweight playoffs. The winner of the tournament will take home $1 million.

While Burgos came over as a high-profile signing, he was just 1-1 during his first PFL season. Despite finishing outside the top four of the lightweight standings, he will now have an opportunity to take home this season's prize. It is unclear if Schulte will look to appeal the decision.

Poll : 0 votes