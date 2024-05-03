Sinsamut says the judges won't be needed in firefight against Dmitry Menshikov: "It should end in a knockout"

Former ONE world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee of Thailand doesn't believe his next fight will go the distance, hence, deeming ringside judges unnecessary.

Sinsamut is one of the most exciting fighters on the ONE Championship roster, with multiple fight bonuses earned and a handful of explosive knockouts. This weekend, he's taking on another KO artist in Dmitry Menshikov, which is why the 28-year-old Thai star says is confident the fight doesn't reach the scorecards.

Speaking to Sportsmanor in a recent interview, Sinsamut talked about the likely result for his next fight.

The 28-year-old Bangkok native said:

"I can't say for sure whether I can finish in the first round. But I can guarantee that it would be a fun and exciting [fight]. Because, you know, we both lost to [Regian] Eersel via KO, and we will just go into the fight and trade weapons. But it should end in a knockout, either him or me."

Sinsamut Klinmee is set to lock horns with dangerous Russian striker Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3rd, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Sinsamut Klinmee says he's ready to go against Dmitry Menshikov: "I've put my complete focus on training"

Thai star Sinsamut Klinmee is feeling a hundred percent heading into his highly anticipated showdown with Russian knockout artist Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 22.

The 28-year-old believes he has put in the necessary work and is now ready to put forth a worthy performance.

He told Sportsmanor:

"I've trained at my 100 percent. So I've put my complete focus on training. And I think I'm ready for the fight."