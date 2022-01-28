Sitthichai admits it’ll be tough for him to defeat Superbon, but expects fiery clash with old rival if he wins the Grand Prix

A victory for Sitthichai ‘Killer Kid’ Sitsongpeenong at ONE: Only the Brave tomorrow will take him one step closer towards a shot at the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

The Bangkok native wants to add to his impressive haul of accolades. He admitted a world title fight against longtime foe and division king Superbon is something he has at the back of his mind.

Ahead of his ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix semifinal clash against Davit Kiria, he told ONE:

“If I have a chance to face Superbon in the future I think it would be a difficult task for me because he has improved in everything – physically, mentally, and all together. I think I would have to train 200 times harder to beat him because he is much stronger and better in everything. I can tell that our match will be fire for sure. I would fight to the fullest because I want to beat him again.”

The pair share a rivalry that dates back to January 2016. In their first fight, the No. 3-ranked Sitthichai evaded Superbon’s powerful right kick and countered with a right hook that instantly floored the ONE world champion.

Their second and third encounters were a different story altogether. Superbon troubled the Bangkok native until the final bell to pick up a couple of unanimous decision wins. The kickboxing star was firing from all cylinders in those bouts, but Superbon remained one step ahead of the 30-year-old fighter every time he stepped forward.

Sitthichai wasn’t surprised by Superbon’s highlight-reel KO of Petrosyan

Sitthichai views Superbon as one of the most improved strikers in the world today. The latter proved that he is a force to be reckoned with when he put kickboxing GOAT Giorgio ‘The Doctor’ Petrosyan to sleep last year.

While most fans were shocked by the result of that fight, given Petrosyan’s highly-feared defensive skills, precision with his fists, and counter-attacking attributes, the Thai fighter knew right from the start that his countryman was going to take the victory:

“I was not surprised at all because Superbon was well-trained and well-prepared. He had gotten everything he needed for that fight. I was sure right from the start that he could definitely beat Petrosyan.”

Edited by John Cunningham