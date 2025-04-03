Sitthichai doesn't plan on being a stepping stone for Nico Carrillo at featherweight: "My skills can beat him"

Decorated Thai athlete Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong will make his return inside the ring this Friday, April 4, at ONE Fight Night 30, as he takes on Nico Carrillo in a high-profile featherweight Muay Thai scrap inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

During his pre-fight interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, Sitthichai is planning to foil the dream featherweight debut of Carrillo and wants to prove that he's still the better fighter among them, as he said:

"I've had to fight a lot of rising stars recently. I am happy to fight a strong and tough striker like Nico. I want to prove that my skills can beat him."

The former Lumpinee Stadium and GLORY Kickboxing champion is gunning for his seventh victory in the promotion since his debut in July 2020.

Also, he hopes to return to the win column following a loss at the hands of Shadow Singha Mawynn from his previous outing in December 2024 at ONE Friday Fights 92, where he absorbed a unanimous decision defeat.

Nico Carrillo says that Sitthichai is one of the most legendary fighters in the modern era

Ahead of their exciting clash at ONE Fight Night 30, 'King of the North' has given Sitthichai his well-deserved flowers for accumulating a legendary resume in his professional career.

Furthermore, the Scottish striking sensation has acknowledged that he has fought several of the best athletes in the kickboxing realm, including Superbon, Marat Grigorian, Masaaki Noiri, and Chingiz Allazov.

Carrillo shared this during his recent interview with Bloody Elbow, where he said:

"But yeah, he is a legend. He is a legend. Absolute legend. And he's thrown with some of the best kickboxers of the modern era for the last ten years."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch ONE Fight Night 30 live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4.

