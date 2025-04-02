"So well calculated" - Fans in awe of Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong's scientific technique against Mohammed Boutasaa

Thai great Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong flaunted the ins and outs of the science of striking when he fought Mohammed Boutasaa in a featherweight kickboxing bout in October 2022.

Ad

A veteran of over 170 fights under both Muay Thai and kickboxing rules, 'Killer Kid' was giving Boutasaa everything he could handle from slick counterpunches to crunching leg kicks and video game-esque slips throughout their three-round battle.

The world's largest martial arts promotion shared Sitthichai's best moments from that encounter in an Instagram video, highlighting his flawless execution.

Watch the entire video below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

In the comments section, the Sitsongpeenong Muay Thai Camp representative received a ton of praise from fans, writing:

"He's so well calculated same as Yodsanklai and Petrosyan."

"Sitthichai the GOAT tbh."

"Sitthichai beat Tawanchai in muaythai, Noiri in kickboxing, and so many big names in his career, legend and still a top elite fighter 🔥"

"Art is disassemblement."

"@sitthicha_sitsongpeenong has control 🕹️"

Ad

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Sitthichai will look to display even more of his renowned and championship-winning striking abilities when he welcomes Scottish Muay Thai star Nico Carrillo to the featherweight Muay Thai ranks at ONE Fight Night 30 on Friday, April 4.

Ad

Nico Carrillo holds Sitthichai in high regard

While most athletes are ready to talk trash about their upcoming opponent, Nico Carrillo recognizes the absolute monster that will trade leather with him inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking with the promotion, 'King of the North' had nothing but praise for Sitthichai's abilities:

"His IQ is great. He's a complete striker, who always throws punches in bunches. He's so good. I can't knock him. He's an eight-time world champion. I don't have a bad word to say about him."

ONE Fight Night 30 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.