  "No tune-ups, no warm-ups" - Nico Carrillo thrilled to kickoff featherweight stint vs legendary Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30

“No tune-ups, no warm-ups” - Nico Carrillo thrilled to kickoff featherweight stint vs legendary Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30

By Craig Pekios
Modified Apr 02, 2025 03:25 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship

Nico Carrillo is ready to jump right into the featherweight fire.

After suffering his first loss inside the Circle at ONE 170, 'The King of the North' is back with a renewed vigor and a new division to dominate. It all starts this Friday, April 5, when Carrillo squares off with Thai sensation Sittihichai Sitsonpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video.

Speaking with ONE ahead of his highly anticipated return to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Carrillo spoke about his desire to jump right into the featherweight fire rather than easing himself into a new division.

“No tune-ups, no warm-ups," Carrillo said. "Nothing like that. Just right back at the highest level where I belong.”

With a win over the eight-time Muay Thai and kickboxing titleholder, Nico Carrillo will thrust himself right into the featherweight top five, making him an instant contender in one of ONE Championship's most stacked weight classes.

Nico Carrillo is ready to prove his loss to Nabil Anane was a one-off situation

For the first time since making his ONE Championship debut, Nico Carrillo will be looking to bounce back from a devastating loss.

'The King of the North' came up short against Nabil Anane at ONE 170 in January, but he's going into Friday's clash inside the Mecca of Muay Thai determined to prove that the defeat was nothing more than an anomaly that won't be repeated.

"I’ve put the lessons of loss into practice. I’m ready to show the world it was a one-off. As a result, I’ve actually gone back to try and master Muay Thai and not just knock people’s heads off with my boxing."
Will Carrillo get back into the win column at ONE Fight Night 30, or is the Scot biting off more than he can chew for his first foray into the featherweight division?

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 4.

Edited by C. Naik
