Sitthichai happy to balance between kickboxing and Muay Thai in ONE Championship: "I want to do both"

Thai striking maestro Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong wants to maximize his campaign in the world's largest martial arts organization by accepting fights in both Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Sitthichai told seasoned journalist Nick Atkin in a recent interview that it all depends on the promotion whether he competes in a Muay Thai or kickboxing match, as long as there is an offer for him, as he said:

"I want to do both Muay Thai and kickboxing. So it all depends on the opportunity. If I were given an opportunity, I don't want to turn that down. Also, I just want to, you know, whatever that was given to me, I would just accept it."

Watch Sitthichai's interview here:

The former Lumpinee Stadium and GLORY Kickboxing champion has appeared in 11 matches in the promotion. He competed in seven kickboxing bouts and four Muay Thai fights, accumulating a win-loss card of 6-5.

Now, he is set to fight Nico Carrillo in a featherweight Muay Thai scrap on April 4 as part of the ONE Fight Night 30 card that will go down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Sitthichai admits that he needs to be cautious of Nico Carrillo's power ahead of their ONE Fight Night 30 tilt

During his recent talk with ONE Championship, 'Killer Kid' acknowledged the biggest asset that the Scottish star will bring when they lock horns on April 4 at ONE Fight Night 30.

According to the 33-year-old veteran contender, he must be cautious of the knockout power that Carrilo possesses if he wants to avoid being sent to the shadow realms, as he explained:

"Carrillo's strength is his destructive power. His left and right hooks are deadly, plus with small gloves, I can't make any mistakes or I'll go to sleep."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch ONE Fight Night 30 live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4.

