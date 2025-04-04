Sitthichai says Nico Carrillo can't solely rely on his KO power: "You have to also use your IQ"

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong does not want to be a stepping stone for Nico Carrillo as he debuts in the featherweight division in their hotly anticipated tussle. However, he is happy to share some tips and insights on what it takes to mingle in a weight bracket loaded to the brim with absolute monsters.

The striking technician welcomes 'King of the North' to the 155-pound limit weight class in one of many exciting Muay Thai slugfests featuring at ONE Fight Night 30 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a pre-fight interview with the Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin, 'Killer Kid' gave some advice to his dance partner on what it takes to succeed here while admitting that he'll have to watch out for the Scot's bread and butter — his ruthless KO power:

"In the ring, you have to also use your IQ, not only the power. He's also, of course, not to be underestimated. I will have to be careful about that, but then I'll try my best when I go up against him."

As a warrior who's spent the bulk of his 165-fight resume plying his trade at featherweight, with eight world championships to show in Muay Thai and kickboxing, the 33-year-old's advice is certainly worth taking.

Sitthichai's analysis of Carrillo's style is pretty accurate, too.

The Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy fighter has banked on his immense power at the tip of his weapons to knock out the very best at bantamweight. If he brings the same destructive tools and throws a bit of technicality into the mix, he would certainly be a menacing presence at featherweight.

Watch Sitthichai's full interview here:

While praise is there for Carrillo, make no mistake, the Sitsongpeenong Muay Thai Camp representative is out to get a victory at all costs inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

He's spent his last few fights balancing between wins and defeats, and he's ready to put that run of mixed results to bed against the lanky Scotsman at ONE Fight Night 30.

Nico Carrillo believes he's at the best of his abilities for Sitthichai showdown

Before he trades leather with Sitthichai, Nico Carrillo told ONE Championship that fans can expect a much more complete version of him inside the Lumpinee Stadium this Friday.

The 26-year-old offered:

"If they [the fans] think they've seen the best of me, it's yet to come. I'm going to be so much bigger, stronger, and more powerful at this weight. It's frigthening."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch ONE Fight Night 30 live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4.

