“Like going back in time” - Thai legend Sitthichai admits fighting under Muay Thai rules makes him nostalgic about his early career

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong couldn't help but get nostalgic when he dons ONE Championship's smaller four-ounce Muay Thai gloves. The Thai legend created much of his legacy in kickboxing, but he started his martial arts career in Muay Thai during his younger years.

He now has a chance to look back at his origins when he takes on Nico Carrillo in a featherweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE Fight Night 30 on Friday at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with Nick Atkin, Sitthichai said he feels he's "going back in time" whenever he fights in Muay Thai after he spent much of his prime in kickboxing.

He said:

"I feel like Muay Thai is like going back in time. Because when I was much younger, I only did Muay Thai, and then I switched to kickboxing for a long time, and yeah, it's just like going back in time. It just gives me excitement."

Sitthichai is one of the most decorated Thai fighters of all time and is poised to become an undisputed legend when he decides to hang up the gloves.

After collecting multiple Muay Thai titles early in his career, including the coveted Lumpinee Stadium welterweight crown in 2014, Sitthichai transitioned to kickboxing, where he built his legacy further.

From 2015 to 2018, Sitthichai won multiple titles with Wu Lin Feng, Kunlun, and Glory before eventually taking his talents to the loaded featherweight division in ONE Championship.

Although he's yet to capture ONE Championship gold, Sitthichai has had memorable duels against Superbon, Chingiz Allazov, Marat Grigorian, Tawanchai, and Masaaki Noiri.

ONE Fight Night 30 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Sitthichai happy to balance his time between kickboxing and Muay Thai in ONE Championship

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong is perfectly happy competing in arguably two of ONE Championship's most dangerous divisions.

'Killer Kid' is one of the best fighters in the featherweight Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions, and he plans to continue his ascent across the two disciplines.

He said in the same interview with Nick Atkin:

"I want to do both Muay Thai and kickboxing. So it all depends on the opportunity. If I were given an opportunity, I don't want to turn that down. Also, I just want to, you know, whatever that was given to me, I would just accept it."

The 33-year-old has four kickboxing victories in ONE Championship and two in Muay Thai.

Watch Sitthichai's entire interview below:

