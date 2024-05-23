Sitthichai says he'd stick to his thumping 'left kicks' to fend off Masaaki Noiri: "He's not good at fighting with southpaws"

Sitthichai is heading into ONE 167 with the goal of spoiling the part of one of the most anticipated debuts of the year. The Thai veteran is no stranger to big fights under the ONE Championship banner, and this one is no different.

On June, at the Impact Arena, he will welcome Japanese star Masaaki Noiri to the promotion in a dream fight for striking fans.

Whilst Noiri is yet to step foot inside the Circle for the very first time, there is of course still a lot of footage of him out there to study.

Ahead of the fight, his debut opponent believes that he has been able to take some key notes away from some of the defeats that Noiri has suffered in his career.

In particular, he named his ability to deal with the left kicks of a southpaw fighter when talking about how he plans on approaching this fight in an interview with ONE Championship:

"I learned from the two fights he lost to Kaew Fairtex that he's not good at fighting with southpaws, so I studied Kaew to learn how to fight with him. He is not good at defending himself from left kicks, so you can expect a lot of them from me."

Sitthichai has the opportunity to bounce back in style

Sitthichai is just one of several elite strikers that make up the top level of the featherweight kickboxing division in ONE Championship.

Results haven't gone his way as of late, but there are no easy nights in this division, and the same can be said for June 7.

That in mind, Noiri will be looking to make an instant impact in by taking out one of the key figures on his debut.

At the same time, what better way for the Thai striker to bounce back from consecutive defeats than handing Noiri a defeat on his debut?

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok on June 7.