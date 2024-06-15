Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong fires warning shots at potential opponents: “I’m not a stepping stone”

Thai kickboxing icon 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong is an accomplished veteran across multiple combat sports, particularly in kickboxing and Muay Thai. He is hailed as an experienced athlete, and a highly decorated one at that.

Which is why he says he is not to be underestimated, and proved as much in his most recent outing.

Sitthichai spoiled the ONE Championship debut of Japanese kickboxing superstar and former K-1 world champion Masaaki Noiri last weekend at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

the 32-year-old turned in a vintage performance, dominating his Japanese foe from the get-go, and lighting Noiri up on the feet in front of the sold-out crowd at Bangkok's Impact Arena last Saturday, June 8th.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Sitthichai said he wanted to remind everyone that he is not someone to be taken lightly, and that he is more than capable of silencing his doubters.

'Killer Kid' said:

"I don't feel anything in particular. I don't have a negative feeling about it because everyone has their opinion. So I just want to remind everyone I'm not a [stepping stone] for anyone who wants to become a superstar in ONE."

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II via replay on-demand on Amazon Prime Video.

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong had a huge chip on his shoulder heading into Masaaki Noiri bout: "I did notice people were doubting me"

Thailand's 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong says he came into the Masaaki Noiri fight feeling like he had something to prove.

The 32-year-old had come under a lot of pressure to perform after coming away with mixed results in the ONE Championship. In fact, many doubted his ability to beat Masaaki Noiri.

But 'Killer Kid' said he turned all of that doubt into personal motivation. The Thai fighter added:

"Of course, I did notice people were doubting me about my performances. But I feel like I collected all those doubts and used it as a motivation for this fight to prove them wrong."