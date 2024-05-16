Sitthichai wants a big win over Masaaki Noiri at ONE 167 to move 'closer to that world title'

On a two-match skid, Muay Thai and kickboxing legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong enters his next assignment with his back against the wall. However, the man known to many as 'Killer Kid' remains upbeat about his chances at ONE 167.

The Sitsongpeenong Muay Thai Camp affiliate welcomes Japanese icon Masaaki Noiri to the global stage in a featherweight kickboxing tie that goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.

As tough as a test it is on paper, the Thai superstar is no stranger to facing the very best strikers on the planet today.

Above all, with a world title goal still in mind, the No.3-ranked divisional contender knows this could be a make-or-break moment, and there's no sweeter statement to make than bagging a win over the former multi-time K-1 world champion inside the Thai capital.

In an exclusive interview with the South China Morning Post, Sitthichai shared:

"I want to win the kickboxing belt. This is a very important fight in my career and I am determined to get the victory that will move me closer to that world title."

Watch the full interview here:

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE 167 card live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 7.

Sitthichai's world title theory is spot-on

Looking at how things stand in the most stacked kickboxing division, the 32-year-old's route to the ONE world title is definitely within reach.

Assuming he beats Noiri, the Buriram native will strengthen his grip on his spot and potentially squeeze himself into a world title eliminator matchup against longtime nemesis and No.2-ranked Marat Grigorian.

The pair have shared the ring on six occasions, with Sitthichai leading the rivalry at 4-2.

At present, the top-ranked position has been left vacant after Superbon beat Grigorian to claim the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.

He is expected to meet Chingiz Allazov in a unification bout in the coming months.

For more updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA.