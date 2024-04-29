"Six weeks I haven't gotten high or had s*x" - Mike Tyson opens up on drastic "disciplinary" measures he's taking to ensure victory against Jake Paul

Mike Tyson is set to return to the boxing ring against Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20. The International Boxing Hall of Famer has not entered the ring since facing Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match in 2020, while he has not competed professionally since 2005.

While the bout has received plenty of criticism due to the 31-year age gap between the two, 'Iron Mike' recently revealed that he is training three times a day and taking his opponent seriously. Speaking to Will Yakowicz of Forbes, Tyson revealed that he has given up smoking marijuana and having s*x, stating:

"Right now, I’m living my life disciplined now. So, I'm at the fight discipline now. It’s probably [been] six weeks [that] I haven’t gotten high or had s*x."

When asked why he made the decision to abstain from cannabis and s*x, he responded:

"It's just discipline. You know, discipline is doing what you love to do, what you love to do, doing what you hate to do but doing it like you love it. I hate not being able to smoke, but I’m doing it like I love it. I hate not being able to sleep with my wife, but I'm doing it like I love it."

Check out Mike Tyson's comments on his discipline ahead of Jake Paul bout below (starting at the 5:03 mark):

Tyson noted that he has not given up marijuana or s*x for this long since he was a little kid. His upcoming return to the ring will be an unscored exhibition bout, with the number of rounds set to be announced later.

Dana White claims Mike Tyson is training seriously for Jake Paul bout

Mike Tyson has a longstanding friendship with UFC President and CEO Dana White. While his upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul has received criticism due to the age gap between the two, the UFC frontman revealed that 'Iron Mike' is seriously training for the bout.

During a recent appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast, White stated:

"I love Mike Tyson and I'm not a fan of anybody fighting at our age, but he's a grown man, obviously, and he's going to do what he's going to do, but at least I know I talked to his wife a couple days ago and he's taking it serious and he's training for it and you know, so we'll see how it plays out."

Check out Dana White's comments below (starting at the 1:02:34 mark):

White added that Tyson has been financially thriving since retiring from boxing. He noted, however, that the offer to face Paul was likely too good to pass up. The bout will be live-streamed on Netflix, marking the streaming service's first-ever live-streamed boxing match.