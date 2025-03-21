Skye Nicolson vs. Tiara Brown: Live round-by-round updates

The Skye Nicolson vs. Tiara Brown round-by-round updates are here. They offer fans real-time coverage and live scoring of the highly anticipated women's featherweight championship fight. It marks one of the most eye-catching bouts on the card, as it is a meeting between two undefeated fighters.

Nicolson enters the fight with a perfect 12-0 record, tbut with just one stoppage to her name. Menawhile, her opponent, Brown, is 18-0 with a much higher knockout percentage, having stopped 11 of the fighters she has faced. Moreover, she has been awaiting a world championship opportunity for some time now.

Nicolson will look to defend her WBC women's featherweight belt, and while she lacks any serious stopping power, she has bulked up for the fight and will have the advantage of youth at just 29 years old. By comparison, Brown is in the twilight of her career at 36, nearly 10 years older than her foe.

Despite the danger that Brown poses, she isn't expected to dethrone Nicolson, a star, and this is reflected in the betting odds, with DraftKings listing her as a +500 underdog, while Nicolson is a -800 favorite. The card is set to start at 4:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 1:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time).

However, the 10-round championship fight is expected to have its ringwalks take place at 6:00 AM E.T. / 3:00 AM P.T.

Skye Nicolson vs. Tiara Brown

