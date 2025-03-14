Who is Tiara Brown? Everything we know about the 2012 amateur world champion boxer set to fight for the WBC women's featherweight title

Tiara Brown will have the biggest opportunity of her career next Saturday on March 22. She takes on fellow undefeated women's boxer Skye Nicolson for the WBC featherweight championship at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

Unfortunately, hardly anyone besides hardcore boxing fans even knows of Brown, who has an impressive record and a wide range of amateur boxing accomplishments. Thus, promotional material for the fight has focused largely on Nicolson, who is a household name in women's boxing.

So, who exactly is Brown and is she capable of scoring a monumental upset come fight night?

Who is Tiara Brown?

Tiara Brown was born in Fort Myers, Florida, United States on June 1, 1988. The 36-year-old, who stands at 5-foot-7, later traveled to Columbus, Georgia to attend Columbus State University before subsequently moving to Washington D.C., Washington.

She began boxing in 2001, training under Barry Hunter and Patrice Harris. As an amateur boxer, Brown captured a wide range of honors, becoming a three-time USA Boxing National Champion in 2012, 2014, and 2015. She also captured amateur women's world championship gold in 2012.

However, she was unable to repeat the feat in 2014, where she managed to win a bronze medal. She also took part in the trials for the 2012 Olympics, but failed to make the cut.

Examining Tiara Brown's professional boxing career

After an impressive amateur boxing career, Tiara Brown made her professional boxing debut on Sep. 30, 2016. Unfortunately, she never quite reached the heights expected of her, despite authoring an unbeaten 18-0 record consisting of 11 stoppages as a featherweight.

Now, though, she has put herself in a position to finally compete for a world title. On March 22, she faces women's boxing star Skye Nicolson, who has her own undefeated record of 12-0, for the WBC featherweight title on the undercard of the George Kambosos Jr. vs. Daud Yordan card.

They compete across 10, two-minute, rounds, and at 36, it may very well be Brown's last crack at a world title, as she is much closer to the twilight of her career than her prime.

