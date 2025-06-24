"Slick and up there with the best" - Jonathan Haggerty admits he admires Tawanchai’s technical prowess

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty is a fan of fellow titleholder Tawanchai PK Saenchai. He, in particular, is high on the technical prowess of the Thai superstar, which he always displays every time he plunges into action.

During a recent Ask Me Anything session on Reddit hosted by ONE Championship, a fan asked 'The General' for his thoughts on the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion. Haggerty pointed out how Tawanchai, with a crisp skill set, has put himself up there with the best in the game right now.

Haggerty also took the opportunity to answer a second question on his popularity in Thailand. The 28-year-old British champion said:

"Tawanchai's world-class, slick, and up there with the best. It's great to be well-known in Thailand. I wish I was more well-known in the UK."

Check out Jonathan Haggerty's comment below:

Jonathan Haggerty shares his thoughts on Tawanchai. [Screenshot courtesy of @onechampionship on Reddit]

Haggerty and Tawanchai are among the top-notch strikers currently on the ONE Championship roster. Both are competing in Muay Thai and kickboxing and have had a lot of success in it, with Haggerty even holding the bantamweight world titles in both sports at one point.

Jonathan Haggerty also has high regard for Rodtang

Another Thai superstar that Jonathan Haggerty has high regard for is Rodtang Jitmuangnon, whom he considers the hardest-hitting opponent he has faced so far in his career.

He spoke about it in the same AMA session on Reddit, recalling how he had to scrape through the shots of 'The Iron Man' in their second match in ONE Championship.

Haggerty said:

"The hardest shot I've been hit with will be Rodtang's body shot in my second fight with him."

The second encounter between Haggerty and Rodtang took place in January 2020, where the former lost by TKO in the third round. It was a rematch for the ONE flyweight bantamweight world title that Haggerty held before being dethroned by Rodtang in their first encounter in August 2019.

Haggerty has expressed interest in taking on Rodtang in a potential trilogy Muay Thai match at some point.

