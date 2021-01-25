Slow-mo clip reveals the scary manner in which Conor McGregor got knocked out at UFC 257

Conor McGregor suffered his first KO/TKO loss in professional MMA at the hands of Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

Here is a video displaying the ending moments of the fight with some emphasis on McGregor.

As is visible in the clip, Conor McGregor lost consciousness upon receiving that devastating right hand from Dustin Poirier. As soon as the punch connected, Conor Mcgregor's eyes rolled up for a second, and before he could come to, 'El Diamante' landed another strike.

Referee Herb Dean finally stepped in to call a stop to the contest, declaring Dustin Poirier the winner by TKO.

How did Dustin Poirier manage to TKO the great striker in Conor McGregor?

The fight started with both competitors trading strikes. While Conor McGregor fought in his usual style and stance, Dustin Poirier did his best to mix up his striking. Towards the end of the round, Poirier executed a takedown that McGregor seemed to be prepared for. Immediately after landing on the canvas, the Irishman swiftly moved towards the fence.

However, Poirier was evidently well-prepared and had much more in his arsenal to hit McGregor with. He employed the use of leg kicks and oblique kicks, mixing them up with strikes to the body and head. Even though Poirier took some shots in the process, the strategy bore fruit later.

Dustin Poirier increased the volume of the kicks in the second round and restricted McGregor's movement. As the Irishman said in the press conference later, he was unable to check those kicks and the inactivity got to him.

McGregor's calf was visibly damaged in the second round and 'The Notorious One' was having trouble coping with the sheer volume of the strikes that Dustin Poirier started dishing out.

Midway through the round, Conor McGregor was up against the fence with Dustin Poirer swinging viciously with precision. The Diamond has made a reputation of slaughtering opponents when he had them in that position.

Some fresh examples that highlight his knack for drilling into opponents against the fence are his fights with Dan Hooker or Justin Gaethje. Dustin Poirier applies relentless pressure and strength when he has his opponents cornered and inflicts a lot of damage.

An already-dazed Conor McGregor was unable to answer Poirer's strikes effectively. The Diamond caught Conor McGregor with a huge right hand for the TKO shown in the video above. The head-to-head between the two lightweights is now tied at 1-1.