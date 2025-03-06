  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev
  • "Smell the fear", "Kid's scared of getting flatlined" - Fans react to Magomed Ankalaev's U-turn on wrestling Alex Pereira at UFC 313

"Smell the fear", "Kid's scared of getting flatlined" - Fans react to Magomed Ankalaev's U-turn on wrestling Alex Pereira at UFC 313

By Subham
Modified Mar 06, 2025 13:22 GMT
Fans have reacted to Magomed Ankalaev
Fans have reacted to Magomed Ankalaev's (right) U-turn on wrestling Alex Pereira (left) at UFC 313 [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Magomed Ankalaev recently seemed less committed to his original plan of not wrestling against Alex Pereira, and fans have now reacted to this change of plan.

Ad

Ankalaev will battle UFC light heavyweight kingpin Pereira at UFC 313. After the bout was announced, the Russian took to social media and promised to forgo his wrestling against 'Poatan', who is famed and feared for his immaculate striking and left hook.

However, after 'Poatan' was seen wrestling in the snow with Glover Teixeira, Ankalaev stated that the Brazilian UFC champion should be ready to wrestle with at UFC 313 for five rounds.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, the challenger was asked if he is still ready to stand and bang with 'Poatan' or if he plans to take the champion down and show his wrestling prowess.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ankalaev said:

"There was the initial tweets when Alex won the belt where I said, 'Don’t worry about the wrestling,' but since then, things changed... Glover’s wrestling is not going to help him.”
Ad

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's interview below:

youtube-cover
Ad

With Ankalaev seemingly recanting his previous promises, fans flooded social media with their thoughts.

A user wrote:

"Smell the fear 🤣😭🤣"
Ad

Another commented:

"Kids scared of getting flatlined"

Others said:

"People really believe Alex is going to to counter Ankalaev’s ground game 😭?"
"Lying is haram"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments- [Screenshots courtesy: @acdmma_ on X]
Fan comments- [Screenshots courtesy: @acdmma_ on X]

Israel Adesanya thinks Alex Pereira will knock out Magomed Ankalaev

Former two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has locked horns with Alex Pereira four times to date across two sports. After being sighted cageside at UFC 312, it now appears that the two have resolved their past beef.

Ad

'The Last Stylebender' most recently shared his thoughts on the UFC 313 headliner and backed 'Poatan' to win by knockout despite Magomed Ankalaev's well-rounded skillset:

"Alex Pereira by KO... He’s going to knock him out in the fourth or fifth round."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments on Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev below (14:36):

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी