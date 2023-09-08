Smilla Sundell believes Rodtang “is going to be a problem” for Superlek in small gloves

ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell sees Rodtang Jitmuangnon being a handful for Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their all-Thai, champion-versus-champion title clash later this month.

‘The Hurricane,’ in particular, cited how the power of Rodtang is more enhanced in small four-ounce gloves employed in Muay Thai under ONE than the bigger eight-ounce ones that Superlek is accustomed to in kickboxing.

The two Thai superstars will battle at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 in Bangkok where ‘The Iron Man’ will stake his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against ‘The Kicking Machine,’ who is the concurrent No. 1 Muay Thai contender and reigning kickboxing king in the division.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Sundell shared that she is expecting an exciting showdown between the two top strikers but cannot deny the edge that Rodtang has in the fight.

The 18-year-old phenom said:

“That fight’s gonna be very good. I think it will be really exciting. It will be really cool to watch. I feel like Rodtang has the advantage in the small gloves. He’s got a lot of power in his hands, which is going to be a problem for Superlek.”

Rodtang is making his sixth defense of the world title he seized in August 2019. He is coming off an impressive second-round knockout victory in May in the United States over Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares to retain his title.

Superlek, for his part, is looking to become a double ONE world champion with a victory at ONE Friday Fights 34. It is going to be his fifth match for this year alone and wants it to be a fifth straight win as well.

Meanwhile, Sundell will also be involved in a title clash, putting on the line the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title against the atomweight queen in the sport Allycia Hellen Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available for free weekly on ONE Championship’s official YouTube page while ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.