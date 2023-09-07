Rodtang excited for ‘youth vs. experience’ showdown between Tawanchai and Superbon

Reigning undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon can’t wait to see his Thai countrymen Tawanchai and Superbon throw down this October.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai is set to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against former featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn in the main event of ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6.

Rodtang doesn’t exactly know who he’s backing in this fight, since he is good friends with both men. The 26-year-old Thai firecracker, however, was quick to offer his thoughts on this monumental showdown.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodtang shared his view on this blockbuster matchup.

‘The Iron Man’ said:

“Someone might say Tawanchai has the age advantage. Certainly, he’s younger, but you can’t underestimate Superbon’s experience. He is a veteran, so this match is difficult to predict.”

Who will emerge from this epic showdown with the ONE Championship gold over their shoulders?

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 15 absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Rodtang is up first, figuring in his own blockbuster megafight.

‘The Iron Man’ will put his ONE flyweight Muay Thai strap on the line against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The two will meet in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22, Asia primetime. It can be viewed on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.