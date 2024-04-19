Smilla Sundell ‘excited’ for teammate Stamp’s massive fights against Denice Zamboanga and Xiong Jing Nan

ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell recently spoke about teammate and fellow ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex. Both warrior queens are slated to defend their belts in the coming weeks.

Stamp will defend her ONE atomweight MMA throne against Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167 on June 7, while Sundell will defend her Muay Thai belt against Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 4.

However, this is not the only world title bout for Stamp. She will move up in weight to challenge Xiong Jing Nan for the ONE strawweight MMA world title at ONE 168: Denver months after ONE 167.

This is quite a show of confidence for the Thai world champion, to book another world title fight ahead of an upcoming one - let alone a moving up in weight.

Still, Smilla Sundell is quite excited for her Fairtex teammate, telling the South China Morning Post on YouTube:

“I'm excited for Stamp and good that she's getting good fights.”

Watch the full interview here:

Smilla Sundell open to super fights and mixed rules bouts after ONE Fight Night 22

On May 3, 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell will defend her belt against former IFMA world champion Natalia Diachkova. Although she is undeniably focused and not looking past her Russian challenger, Sundell has bigger things she's looking forward to if and when she successfully defends her world title.

'The Hurricane' said:

I would like a higher weight class. But I'm up for like super fights and mixed-rules fights.

As of this writing, ONE has no strawweight Muay Thai division. Perhaps they can put one together and have Sundell fight for its throne? Only time will tell.

