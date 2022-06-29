Smilla Sundell open to rematch with Jackie Buntan, promises better performance

After their epic 15-minute war at ONE 156 in April, 17-year-old Smilla Sundell made history by becoming the youngest world champion in ONE Championship. That evening, she defeated Jackie Buntan via unanimous decision to claim the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title.

While both fighters have not committed to a return to the ONE circle as of yet, both women are definitely open to a rematch. During an interview with Tom Taylor of South China Morning Post, Sundell confirmed that a rematch between the two is likely to happen at some point.

"Yeah I think a [rematch] would happen because she’s a very good fighter, for sure."

Following their five round bout, Smilla Sundell posted an image on Instagram of the two fighters, thanking her opponent in a show of respect.

"Thank you for sharing the circle with me @jackiebuntan See you around!"

Jackie Buntan responded to the post by congratulating Sundell on her historic victory.

Both women are certainly open to meeting in the ONE circle again. There is no official word on the return of either fighter at this point, but a rematch between the two is possible and would most definitely be welcomed by fans.

Smilla Sundell still believes she has a lot to work on before her ONE Championship return

Despite being a ONE world champion, Smilla Sundell still believes she has a lot of work to do in the gym. At just 17 years old, 'The Hurricane' has over 30 career wins in the world of Muay Thai. Since she was 12, Sundell has lived in Thailand and trains out of the world-famous Fairtex Training Center, home to crossover star Stamp Fairtex.

During her interview with SCMP, Sundell talked about some of the training she plans to focus on during her time away from the ONE circle.

"I have a lot to work on. I have to switch it up a bit more. But that’s for the next fight. I want to work more on my kicks."

'The Hurricane' has not committed to a return to action just yet but anticipates it could come in the latter part of 2022. In the meantime, she's focused on training and growing, making it clear that she will be ready to take on anyone the promotion throws at her.

"I don’t know [when I’ll be back]. I’m taking it a bit slow, but later this year, for sure. There are a few girls in my division who are doing very well right now, at the moment. I’ll fight anyone. I’m up for anything."

Check out this video of Smilla Sundell's recent performance:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far