"Just ran my first marathon" - ONE Muay Thai champion Smilla Sundell branches into athletics

[Photo Credit: ONE Championship] Smilla Sundell, Jackie Buntan
Timothy Wheaton
Timothy Wheaton
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 07, 2022 04:23 PM IST

ONE Muay Thai strawweight champion Smilla Sundell is much more than just a striker when it comes to athleticism. She has endless cardio and recently proved this by running a marathon.

The Swedish fighter shared an image on Instagram of her wearing a completion medal. The caption read:

"Just ran my first marathon (42km)"

Based on her comments, she completed the 42 km (26 miles) marathon in four hours and 16 minutes, which is certainly an impressive completion time.

'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell has had an impressive year in sports. In addition to her marathon, she won the ONE Muay Thai strawweight world championship earlier this year when she defeated Jackie Buntan via unanimous decision. In doing so, she became the youngest champion in ONE history at 17.

In her post-fight interview after winning the title, Sundell said:

"It feels great. I'm so happy right now. It's my biggest dream coming true... We did it! Thank you for all the support and love, it means the world!"
Smilla Sundell UNLOADS on Jackie Buntan to end Round 3! 👊👊👊#ONE156 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship | How To Watch 👉 bit.ly/WatchONE156 https://t.co/27ox6REtnh

Who's next for Smilla Sundell?

Sundell has some talented fighters in her division who may challenge next for her title. The strawweight Muay Thai division has some deep talent, including Martine Michieletto and Ekaterina Vandaryeva. In addition, two fighters in the weight class remain undefeated: 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak and Iman Barlow.

Thailand's 'Supergirl' began training Muay Thai when she was merely three years old. She has many bouts to her name, plus the PBA Thailand Championship.

England's Iman Barlow, meanwhile, entered ONE Championship in 2022 with loads of accolades and experience. This striker has held titles in the World Kickboxing Association, World Professional Muay Thai Federation, Lion Fight and Enfusion.

Also Read Article Continues below

Either 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak or Iman Barlow would be a great first title defense for the 17-year-old Swede. Training alongside great fighters such as Rodtang and Stamp Fairtex, 'The Hurricane' Sundell is getting ready for her next opponent.

She wrote on Instagram:

"On to the next one, I have started to train again after a few days off. Everything feels great!"

Edited by Harvey Leonard

