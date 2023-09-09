Smilla Sundell reveals her dream sparring partner: “Valentina Shevchenko”

Teen phenom Smilla Sundell would love the opportunity to spar with former UFC women’s flyweight world champion Valentina Shevchenko.

On September 29, ‘The Hurricane’ will make her second appearance of 2023 as she is set for a champion vs. champion match against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Emanating from Singapore Indoor Stadium, ONE Fight Night 14 will feature a stacked night of fights, all headlined by the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title showdown between top-ranked contenders Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee.

But first, Smilla Sundell will put her ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title on the line against the current atomweight queen of Muay Thai, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Before making the walk inside the Lion City, Smilla Sundell engaged with fans in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) and answered a series of questions about her career and her upcoming clash with the undefeated Brazilian striker. When asked who would be a dream sparring partner for her, ‘The Hurricane’ said:

“Maybe… Valentina Shevchenko. I sparred with Rodtang and Superbon before.”

Making her promotional debut in 2022, Smilla Sundell scored back-to-back victories over Diandra Martin and Jackie Buntan to claim her first ONE world championship.

In May, ‘The Hurricane’ made her long-awaited return, competing in a kickboxing clash with Serbian standout Milana Bjelogrlic. Sundell scored a unanimous decision victory, showing the world that she’s undeniably dangerous in any sport.

Sundell will face perhaps the toughest test of her combat sports career when she meets Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, an undefeated fighter under the ONE banner who has secured wins over some serious competition, including Janet Todd and Stamp Fairtex.

Who comes out on top when two of the best female strikers in the world step in the Circle for this can’t-miss matchup?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.