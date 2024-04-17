Smilla Sundell says former Fairtex athlete Denice Zamboanga is a good matchup for Stamp: "We trained together"

Smilla Sundell believes Denice Zamboanga is a "good matchup" for Stamp Fairtex.

In September 2023, Stamp defeated Ham Seo Hee by third-round knockout to secure the vacant ONE women's atomweight MMA world title. Following a longer-than-expected layoff, the Thai superstar has two fights scheduled within the next five months, both being main events.

On June 7, Stamp will defend her women's atomweight MMA throne for the first time in the ONE 167 main event. Standing in her way is a friend and former teammate, Zamboanga, riding a two-fight win streak.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell had this to say about Stamp vs Zamboanga:

"I think it's a good matchup [for Stamp]. I was at the gym when Denise was here too so we trained together and did some boxing back in the day."

ONE 167 will air live on US Primetime, with North American viewers able to watch the event for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch Sundell's entire interview with SCMP below:

When and who is Smilla Sundell fighting next?

Smilla Sundell last fought on September 29, extending her promotional record to 4-0 with a third-round knockout win against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. Following her impressive world title defense, the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai queen is scheduled to defend her throne again in less than a month.

On April 3, Sundell will headline ONE Fight Night 21 with an opportunity to further her superstar status. Standing in the 19-year-old's way is Natalia Diachkova, who established a 4-0 promotional Muay Thai record in 2023 by terrorizing the ONE Friday Fights scene.

ONE Fight Night 21, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, can be watched live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

