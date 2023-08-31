Smilla Sundell shares the best tips she learned from training partner Stamp Fairtex: “I’ve always done it”

Teen phenom Smilla Sundell received some valuable advice from her training partner and fellow ONE Championship superstar, Stamp Fairtex.

Sundell, the reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion, will make her return to the Circle on September 29 to defend her title in a champion vs. champion clash against current atomweight Muay Thai titleholder Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. The pair will headline an absolutely stacked night of action at ONE Fight Night 14, emanating from Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In the main event of the evening, Stamp Fairtex will attempt to make history by becoming the first fighter in ONE history to become a three-sport world champion. Ahead of her own return, Stamp offered some helpful advice to Smilla Sundell as the Swedish standout prepares for her next title defense.

“[Stamp] always told me to use my jabs and long knees,” Sundell told ONE Championship. “She tells me that I have to make use of my long legs. Everyone tells me that, and I’ve always done it too.”

That advice appears to be paying off as Smilla Sundell is currently undefeated under the ONE banner. Scoring wins over Diandra Martin and Jackie Buntan in the art of eight limbs, ‘The Hurricane’ made a brief pit stop in the world of kickboxing, adding another win over Milana Bjelogrlic at ONE Friday Fights 18 in May.

Will Sundell add another big name to her resume, or will Allycia Hellen Rodrigues claim her second ONE world title in Lion City?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.