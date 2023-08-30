Allycia Hellen Rodrigues admits Smilla Sundell has a number of advantages in upcoming clash

At ONE Fight Night 14, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will try to make the most of an opportunity that landed at her desk.

After successfully returning to competition earlier this year and defending her atomweight Muay Thai world championship against Janet Todd, the Brazilian proved that she hasn’t lost a step.

In her second contest of the year, Rodrigues looks to do more than that as she locks her vision on a second divisional strap at the Singapore-based promotion.

Stepping in to replace Jackie Buntan, who pulled out of the contest, the Brazilian will move up a weight class to face Smilla Sundell. While she's looking to become a two-division Muay Thai world champion by dethroning the strawweight titleholder, Rodrigues is well aware that her opponent is at the top for a reason.

As the youngest Muay Thai world champion under the ONE banner, Sundell has already accomplished incredible things at 18. Unbeaten since signing with the promotion, the Swede will look to send her opponent back down to her natural weight class with her first title defense.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues gave the edge to her opponent in this contest, but coming in with a point to prove won't discourage the challenger:

“She has good knees and everything. I think maybe she has a little bit more advantage in this fight.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.