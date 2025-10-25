"So desperate to sign him," "would struggle to crack top 10" - Fans speculate wildly after Usman Nurmagomedov spotted with Dana White

Usman Nurmagomedov recently captured the attention of fans online after meeting UFC CEO Dana White and UFC CBO Hunter Campbell.The UFC 321 pay-per-view event, featuring a main event between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane, is scheduled to take place on Oct. 25. Usman accompanied his brother, Umar Nurmagomedov, who is set to compete on the main card against Mario Bautista, during the pre-fight ceremonial weigh-ins..In a video shared by Championship Rounds on X, Usman is seen greeting both White and Campbell with a friendly handshake and smile, which has left fans speculating about what this encounter might mean for the future.Check out the post below:Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of Championship Rounds' post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:&quot;Hunter looks so desperate to sign him&quot;Another fan wrote:&quot;Would struggle to crack top 10. Can we stop this?&quot;Others commented:&quot;Dana was like 'Talk to you soon.'&quot;&quot;😳 If the signing happens, it would be insane… That being said, Hooker TKO’s him and he becomes another perennial Lightweight Guard like all of the top 10 for the past 5 years 😭&quot;&quot;First Paramount card Ilia vs Usman 👀&quot;&quot;Usman gets sparked in the first round by an APEX fighter&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction to Usman Nurmagomedov meeting Dana White and Hunter Campbell. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]Usman Nurmagomedov draws comparisons to Ilia TopuriaUsman Nurmagomedov is the cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and has a similar dominating fight record. Usman boasts an undefeated record of 20-0 (1 NC) in his professional MMA career.According to the Dagestani fighter, his resume is superior to that of Ilia Topuria, the current UFC lightweight champion. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Usman dismissed Topuria as the best lightweight in the world, saying:&quot;How can he be No.1 lightweight in the world?... I have 20 fights at lightweight. I beat former champions, I beat champions. I think my resume is better than his... Ilia is only 15 or 14 or 13 [fights?]. How many fights does he have?... I have 14 finishes in my career... After I finish this guy, I'll call myself, I am the best lightweight.&quot;