UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane - Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Oct 20, 2025 06:05 GMT
Tom Aspinall (left) and Ciryl Gane (right) posing for photos during their press conference at the Accor Arena in September. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Tom Aspinall (left) and Ciryl Gane (right) posing for photos during their press conference at the Accor Arena in September. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

The UFC 321 main card has five fights on offer. The event is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Etihad Arena in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The pay-per-view will be headlined by a heavyweight title clash between reigning champion Tom Aspinall and former two-time challenger Ciryl Gane. The event marks Aspinall's first fight since being officially crowned undisputed champion following Jon Jones' short-lived retirement.

Aspinall enjoys a near-flawless run in the UFC. Apart from a TKO loss to Curtis Blaydes due to a knee injury, the Briton is undefeated in the promotion. He is currently on a three-fight win streak, getting his lick back on Blaydes via Round 1 KO in his most recent fight at UFC 304.

Gane is 2-0 since conceding a first-round submission loss to Jon Jones in their UFC 285 title fight. However, a loss this weekend could effectively remove him from the title picture for the foreseeable future.

In the co-main event, Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba will lock horns for the strawweight title Zhang Weili vacated before moving up to flyweight for a super fight against Valentina Shevchenko.

Check out Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane face off ahead of their UFC 321 fight below:

UFC 321 main event walkouts

The main event of UFC 321 is set to kick off at 2 PM ET (Eastern Time) / 11 AM PT (Pacific Time), and for fans in the UK, 7 PM BST (British Summer Time). The main event walkout for the event can be expected around 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT and 9:30 PM BST.

Check out the prelims and main card timings below:

CountyPrelimsMain Card
U.S.A10 AM ET2 PM ET
U.K.3 PM UK7 PM UK
Canada10 AM EST2 PM EST
U.A.E6:00 PM GST10:00 PM GST
India7:30 PM IST11:30 PM IST
Brazil11 AM BRT3:00 PM BRT
Australia1 AM AEDT5:00 AM AEDT
UFC 321: Where to watch

Fans in the U.S. can stream UFC 321 on ESPN+ on pay-per-view. In the U.K., the event will be broadcast on TNT Sports, and Indian fans can tune in for the fights on Sony Liv.

Check out the full UFC 321 fight card below

UFC 321 PPV Main Card

Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane (Heavyweight title)

Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba (Vacant strawweight title)

Alexander Volkov vs. Jailton Almeida (heavyweight)

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Mario Bautista (bantamweight)

Aleksandar Rakic vs. Azamat Murzakanov (light-heavyweight)

UFC 321 Prelims Card

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Jun Yong Park (middleweight)

Ludovit Klein vs. Mateusz Rebecki (lightweight)

Abdul-Karim Al-Selwady vs. Matheus Camilo (lightweight)

Nathaniel Wood vs. Jose Miguel Delgado (featherweight)

Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Chris Barnett (heavyweight)

Azat Maksum vs. Mitch Raposo (flyweight)

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Mizuki Inoue (strawweight)

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

Edited by Ujwal Jain
