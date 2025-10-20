UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane - Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

The UFC 321 main card has five fights on offer. The event is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Etihad Arena in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).The pay-per-view will be headlined by a heavyweight title clash between reigning champion Tom Aspinall and former two-time challenger Ciryl Gane. The event marks Aspinall's first fight since being officially crowned undisputed champion following Jon Jones' short-lived retirement.Aspinall enjoys a near-flawless run in the UFC. Apart from a TKO loss to Curtis Blaydes due to a knee injury, the Briton is undefeated in the promotion. He is currently on a three-fight win streak, getting his lick back on Blaydes via Round 1 KO in his most recent fight at UFC 304.Gane is 2-0 since conceding a first-round submission loss to Jon Jones in their UFC 285 title fight. However, a loss this weekend could effectively remove him from the title picture for the foreseeable future.In the co-main event, Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba will lock horns for the strawweight title Zhang Weili vacated before moving up to flyweight for a super fight against Valentina Shevchenko.Check out Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane face off ahead of their UFC 321 fight below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUFC 321 main event walkoutsThe main event of UFC 321 is set to kick off at 2 PM ET (Eastern Time) / 11 AM PT (Pacific Time), and for fans in the UK, 7 PM BST (British Summer Time). The main event walkout for the event can be expected around 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT and 9:30 PM BST.Check out the prelims and main card timings below:CountyPrelimsMain CardU.S.A10 AM ET2 PM ETU.K.3 PM UK7 PM UKCanada10 AM EST2 PM ESTU.A.E6:00 PM GST10:00 PM GSTIndia7:30 PM IST11:30 PM ISTBrazil11 AM BRT3:00 PM BRTAustralia1 AM AEDT5:00 AM AEDTUFC 321: Where to watchFans in the U.S. can stream UFC 321 on ESPN+ on pay-per-view. In the U.K., the event will be broadcast on TNT Sports, and Indian fans can tune in for the fights on Sony Liv.Check out the full UFC 321 fight card belowUFC 321 PPV Main CardTom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane (Heavyweight title)Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba (Vacant strawweight title)Alexander Volkov vs. Jailton Almeida (heavyweight)Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Mario Bautista (bantamweight)Aleksandar Rakic vs. Azamat Murzakanov (light-heavyweight)UFC 321 Prelims CardIkram Aliskerov vs. Jun Yong Park (middleweight)Ludovit Klein vs. Mateusz Rebecki (lightweight)Abdul-Karim Al-Selwady vs. Matheus Camilo (lightweight)Nathaniel Wood vs. Jose Miguel Delgado (featherweight)Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Chris Barnett (heavyweight)Azat Maksum vs. Mitch Raposo (flyweight)Jaqueline Amorim vs. Mizuki Inoue (strawweight)