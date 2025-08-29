Dana White confirming Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili as UFC 322 co-main sends fans reeling: "THE SUPER FIGHT!!!" 

UFC CEO Dana White recently confirmed that flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko will take on Zhang Weili in the co-main event of UFC 322. Shevchenko will defend her throne against the strawweight champion in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 15 in a rare champion versus champion clash that fans have long debated.Zhang will step into this fight after vacating her strawweight belt. She enters with five straight wins, three of them title defenses in her second reign.Shevchenko, meanwhile, remains the most decorated flyweight in company history with seven consecutive defenses during her first reign and a recent win over Manon Fiorot.Check out the X post below:Several fans took to X to react to the matchup, with one fan writing:&quot;THE SUPER FIGHT!!! HIGH LEVEL MMA will go on full display!&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;Incredibly excited for this. One of the biggest women's fights in history.&quot;&quot;I don't like to overreact, but this is the best fight ever.&quot;&quot;Valentina is not losing that UFC championship, so good luck.&quot;&quot;Brooooo! This is an absolute heater, the two best active women fighters on earth.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to Dana White announcing Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili fight. [Screenshots courtesy: @espnmma on X]UFC sets strawweight title fight after Zhang Weili vacates to face Valentina ShevchenkoZhang Weili’s move to flyweight has opened the door for a new champion at 115 pounds. The UFC has confirmed that Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba will battle for the vacant strawweight title at UFC 321 on Oct. 25 in Abu Dhabi.Dern holds a previous win over Jandiroba from 2020. However, since then, Jandiroba has collected six wins in seven outings, with a signature victory over Yan Xiaonan at UFC 314.Dern, meanwhile, has rebounded with back-to-back wins after an uneven stretch. Their rematch now carries championship stakes and ensures clarity in a division without Zhang.