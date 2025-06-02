Valentina Shevchenko teases potential Zhang Weili showdown: "My fans, this is what they want to see"

Valentina Shevchenko has accepted that a bout with Zhang Weili is in her future. In fact, during a recent interview with ESPN MMA, the reigning UFC women's flyweight champion singled the promotion's strawweight queen as a fighter who has done enough to earn a title shot up a division.

Ad

She cited Zhang's title defenses, but didn't forget to highlight the other worthy fighters in her own division. She mentioned the streaking Natalia Silva, as well as Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber, with the latter two involved in the cancelation of the UFC Vegas 107 main event after Barber withdrew following a seizure.

"On the other side, you can see the champion, strawweight, Weili Zhang, and it's kind of like she build up her career. She deserve so much because all of her defending title fights, and definitely I feel that, at this point, she deserves this fight more than everyone deserves. It's not happening, this fight, today, but I could choose like Natalia Silva, Weili Zhang or maybe Erin [Blanchfield] or Maycee [Barber]."

Ad

Trending

As a lifelong martial artist, Shevchenko appreciates Zhang's own dedication to growing as a fighter, which is best seen in how well-rounded her game has become.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Weili, she just has the same passion for martial arts and she has this mindset, no matter what happens, fame, whatever, I just very loyal and just feel good about mixed martial arts. This is [something] I very [much] like about her. It's kind of represented and reflected the same way as I am. The feeling for martial arts itself. And I think that as I am hearing from my fans, that this is what they want to see."

Ad

Check out Valentina Shevchenko addressing a bout with Zhang Weili (6:22 and 8:42):

Ad

It's a matchup that fans have been calling for for quite some time. Now, with no clear contender at 125 pounds, it may very well be time for 'Bullet' face 'Magnum.'

Valentina Shevchenko recently defended her women's flyweight title

After recapturing 125-pound gold from Alexa Grasso in the pair's trilogy bout, Valentina Shevchenko went on to defend her belt for the first time at UFC 315. Her opponent was streaking Frenchwoman, Manon Fiorot.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The two women had a grueling bout, with Fiorot using her physicality and size in the clinch to rough up her legendary foe. However, in the end, Shevchenko proved to be too well-rounded and too sharp on the feet, winning via unanimous decision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.