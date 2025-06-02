Valentina Shevchenko teases potential Zhang Weili showdown: "My fans, this is what they want to see"

Valentina Shevchenko has accepted that a bout with Zhang Weili is in her future. In fact, during a recent interview with ESPN MMA, the reigning UFC women's flyweight champion singled the promotion's strawweight queen as a fighter who has done enough to earn a title shot up a division.
She cited Zhang's title defenses, but didn't forget to highlight the other worthy fighters in her own division. She mentioned the streaking Natalia Silva, as well as Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber, with the latter two involved in the cancelation of the UFC Vegas 107 main event after Barber withdrew following a seizure.
"On the other side, you can see the champion, strawweight, Weili Zhang, and it's kind of like she build up her career. She deserve so much because all of her defending title fights, and definitely I feel that, at this point, she deserves this fight more than everyone deserves. It's not happening, this fight, today, but I could choose like Natalia Silva, Weili Zhang or maybe Erin [Blanchfield] or Maycee [Barber]."
As a lifelong martial artist, Shevchenko appreciates Zhang's own dedication to growing as a fighter, which is best seen in how well-rounded her game has become.
"Weili, she just has the same passion for martial arts and she has this mindset, no matter what happens, fame, whatever, I just very loyal and just feel good about mixed martial arts. This is [something] I very [much] like about her. It's kind of represented and reflected the same way as I am. The feeling for martial arts itself. And I think that as I am hearing from my fans, that this is what they want to see."
Check out Valentina Shevchenko addressing a bout with Zhang Weili (6:22 and 8:42):
It's a matchup that fans have been calling for for quite some time. Now, with no clear contender at 125 pounds, it may very well be time for 'Bullet' face 'Magnum.'
Valentina Shevchenko recently defended her women's flyweight title
After recapturing 125-pound gold from Alexa Grasso in the pair's trilogy bout, Valentina Shevchenko went on to defend her belt for the first time at UFC 315. Her opponent was streaking Frenchwoman, Manon Fiorot.
The two women had a grueling bout, with Fiorot using her physicality and size in the clinch to rough up her legendary foe. However, in the end, Shevchenko proved to be too well-rounded and too sharp on the feet, winning via unanimous decision.