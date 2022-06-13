Conor McGregor hails Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk as two of the GOATs

Conor McGregor recently took time away from his training to praise Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk on Instagram. Both legendary female fighters fought last weekend at UFC 275, but they walked away with different results.

Shevchenko beat Taila Santos in a split decision, although most people thought the Brazilian deserved the win. Jedrzejczyk was not as lucky, losing to Weili Zhang by first-round KO and then retiring after. Regardless of their performances, both ladies deserve respect for their Hall of Fame careers.

McGregor paid his respects by putting a shoutout to Shevchenko and Jedrezjczyk. While on Instagram, 'The Notorious' posted a temporary story of the two females embracing each other and added the caption:

"Two of the all time greatest"

Take a look at the video Conor McGregor reposted without his caption below:

Shevchenko's win was the seventh time she has defended the UFC women's flyweight championship. Due to the lack of title contenders, 'Bullet' could end up moving to a different division soon.

Meanwhile, Jedrezjczyk retired after a historic 15-fight UFC tenure. Surely no one will ever forget about the Polish queen.

For McGregor, his return time frame is still in question. With that said, 'The Notorious' already has fighters lining up to fight him when he returns.

Some fighters with the potential to land the fight are Jorge Masvidal, Charles Oliveira, and Michael Chandler. However, before picking an opponent, the Irish legend needs to make a full recovery.

Conor McGregor shows off kicking capabilities after recovering from brutal injury

McGregor last fought in July 2021, where he lost to Dustin Poirier after breaking his ankle. 'The Notorious' has been open about his recovery with constant updates on his progress. He recently took to Instagram to post a video of him kicking with his previously injured leg, adding the caption:

"Something like a phenomenon"

'The Notorious' has done unbelievable things during his UFC career, but returning from this injury successfully could be the most difficult. McGregor has lost three out of his last four fights, and the prior injury won't help. With that said, the champ-champ has shocked the world before.

