"So f*cking annoying" - Fans rip into Yair Rodriguez after fighter refuses to agree with Diego Lopes representing Mexico

Diego Lopes has not entered the octagon since last September when he defeated Brian Ortega via unanimous decision at UFC 306. The No. 3-ranked featherweight is set to make his return this weekend in the biggest bout of his mixed martial arts career when he faces Alexander Volkanovski for the vacant title at UFC 314.

Yair Rodriguez, who was reportedly in talks to face Lopes at UFC on ESPN 64 and will now face Patrício Pitbull at UFC 314, revealed that he is not a fan of the title challenger representing Mexico. Championship Rounds shared his comments to X on Wednesday, posting:

"Yair Rodriguez doesn't agree with Diego Lopes representing Mexico [Mexican flag] "I have been living in the US for over 10 years... I love this country because it gave me the opportunity to have a job... But not because of that I'm gonna say I'm American. I'm not, I'm Mexican. I'm proud of it."

Rodriguez continued:

"I just don't agree with [Diego representing Mexico]. I will never be that way, and I don't want to be that way... I have been killing myself for over the last 10 years for my country. If they decide to go with [Diego] if we have to fight, that's on them." [via. #UFC314 Media Day] #UFC #MMA"

Expand Tweet

Fans shared their reaction to the comments, with @ANTONIOEESPARZA claiming that Rodriguez is annoying:

"Yair is so f**king annoying. You can't talk s**t when you're a**"

@dandressilva01 believes that Lopes will claim the title:

"Yairs salty bc Diego will be real champ (not intern) before him"

@madKingUFC agreed with the No. 5-ranked featherweight's assessment:

"I agree with Yair here. You can't just forget the country you were born and raised and start representing another country. Maybe represent both if you're so attached to the new country."

@Jonatha13784566 questioned the purpose of Rodriguez's comments:

"He's not wrong but why you saying that what is the purpose of saying this"

Fan reactions

Fan reactions

Diego Lopes takes a shot at Movsar Evloev ahead of title opportunity

Diego Lopes suffered a unanimous decision loss to Movsar Evloev on just five days' notice at UFC 288 in his promotional debut. He has since rattled off five consecutive wins to earn a title opportunity this weekend. Speaking at UFC 314 media day, the No. 3-ranked featherweight aimed at his past opponent, stating:

"It feels like nobody wants to watch him fight because he's been waiting for so long, but my focus right now is on winning and winning the belt, and if it's the case to fight him then we'll look into it."

Expand Tweet

While Evloev is undefeated in his mixed martial arts career, he has fought just twice since beating Lopes in May 2023. He appeared set to welcome Aaron Pico to the promotion at UFC Fight Night 256 next month, however, the bout failed to materialize.

