“So feminine and seductive” - UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer’s ‘hypnotic haze’ has fans going wild on social media

Brittney Palmer, the beloved UFC ring girl, has once again set social media ablaze with her alluring charm. With a devoted fan base and over 1.1 million followers on Instagram, Palmer has become an iconic figure within the mixed martial arts community since her debut in 2011 at UFC 125.

Known for her captivating presence at UFC events, Palmer's online presence is equally spellbinding. Her latest video, in which she poses in a stunning green dress, has left fans entranced.

Sharing the mesmerizing clip, Palmer simply captioned it:

"Hypnotic haze 🐍".

Fans couldn't help but shower her with adoration and compliments. One fan expressed their admiration, writing:

"Love the bare shoulder. So feminine and seductive."

Another fan gushed:

"Morning Gorgeous Happy Saturday! Damn you're HOT love you!"

The comments section was flooded with heart emojis and messages of affection, affirming her status as a beloved figure in the MMA community.

Brittney Palmer's philanthropic impact

Beyond her role as a captivating UFC ring girl, Brittney Palmer has made a significant impact in the philanthropic world. As an accomplished artist, she has used her talent to raise over $100,000 in donations for various charitable organizations and auctions.

Palmer's paintings have been showcased in prestigious events and galas worldwide, notably at the AMFAR Galas in Milan, Hong Kong, New York City, and Sardinia. These events have provided a platform for her to contribute to important causes and make a difference in the lives of those in need.

As an artist ambassador, Palmer has been associated with renowned organizations such as UNICEF, Steven Tyler's Janie's Fund, Generation Cure, and Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation. Through her collaborations with these organizations, she has used her artistic prowess to raise awareness and support for their missions.

Palmer's artwork has been exhibited alongside some of the most influential artists in the world, including legendary figures like Pablo Picasso, Damien Hirst, Kaws, Ai Weiwei, Mr. Brainwash, Ellen Von Unwerth, and Andy Warhol. Her presence among such esteemed artists highlights her dedication to using her talent to create positive change and contribute to the betterment of society.

Brittney Palmer's philanthropic career showcases her commitment to making a difference in the world beyond the octagon. Through her art, she has not only captured the hearts of fans but also touched the lives of those in need, leaving a lasting impact on the charitable landscape.