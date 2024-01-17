"So over my head" - Jon Anik debunks claims of Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis brawl at UFC 296 being staged

Sean Strickland is set to defend his middleweight title for the first time when he faces Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 this weekend. The pair were involved in an altercation in the crowd at UFC 296 following comments made by the latter about the former's childhood at the UFC 2024 season press conference.

While fans have speculated that the incident could have been staged to promote the bout, Jon Anik recently denied those claims. Speaking to Mike Heck of MMA Fighting, the UFC commentator stated:

"Oh, gosh, that would be so over my head, there's no way it's a work, right? I mean, I'm now wondering aloud the extent to which maybe we would lean into it because you are right. I mean, it certainly doesn't help you in one corner, right? You can't always serve all masters, but I guess in one pocket of the population, you're right that it doesn't help us, but that is so not the norm as you can attest as well as anyone, right?"

Anik continued:

"How often has that happened? Never, really, between two guys who are about to fight as far as my memory goes back, in that setting, right? A pay-per-view prior. It just doesn't happen... It is what it is, but you're right, I do think that those visuals are somewhat of an inconvenient truth now in the lead up to this fight because a lot of people are going to be talking about it."

Check out Jon Anik's comments on Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis' UFC 296 brawl below (starting at the 8:22 mark):

The pair's brawl reportedly stemmed from comments du Plessis made regarding Strickland's childhood upbringing. The two stars are set to come face-to-face at the press conference and weigh in later this week before clashing for the middleweight title.

Sean Strickland threatens to stab Dricus du Plessis ahead of UFC 297

Sean Strickland made it clear that he was not thrilled with Dricus du Plessis' comments on his childhood. Ahead of their UFC 297 middleweight title bout, 'Tarzan' claimed that he would stab his opponent if the remarks were repeated. Speaking to Chris Curtis on their podcast, The Man Dance, the middleweight champion stated:

"I actually sent him a f**king message and I was like, 'Dude, listen, Dricus, we're going to go try to murder each other, but if you bring that s**t up again, I will f**king stab you. Press conference, weigh in'... That's a line that when crossed, it transcends fighting to like, if I go to Canada and you bring that up, well guess what, I'm going to go to jail, they're going to deport me and we spent eight weeks of training for no f**king reason."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments on stabbing Dricus du Plessis below:

Strickland previously shared that his father abused him during his childhood. It is unclear if du Plessis will look to target his past once again during Thursday's press conference.