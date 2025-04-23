"So many levels to this" - Fans in pure awe of Liam Harrison's detailed breakdown of his skull-crushing arsenal between the ropes

British Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison takes his duties as a mentor to the younger generation of athletes and striking enthusiasts extremely seriously, and ONE Championship fans are loving it.

'Hitman' recently shared a video on his official Instagram account featuring his visit to Sammy's Muay Thai in Spring, Texas. There, he demonstrated some of his most effective combinations in front of the class and showed how he generates so much power in the blink of an eye.

Watch the entire video below:

In the comments section, fans lauded the Bad Company affiliate for his willingness to share his knowledge.

They wrote:

"Every time I see one of your posts I'm reminded that there are so many levels to this."

"You give it so much more nuance then I ever appreciated in Thai 🇹🇭 Boxing before."

"Puts right into my bag of tricks 💪🏽🔥"

"It's an art!"

"Insane speed... I'm amazed. I'll work on it though ;) Thanks for everything you're sharing!"

Screenshot of comments. [Liam Harrison/Instagram]

The 39-year-old striker will return to the circle at ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1, inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, where he will battle heavy-handed Burmese star Soe Lin Oo in a bantamweight Muay Thai bout.

Tickets for ONE 173 are available via Ticketmaster.

Liam Harrison taking the twilight of his career one step at a time

Liam Harrison knows his career is slowly coming to a close, but he is taking everything in stride for now, especially with his barnburner with Soe Lin Oo on the horizon.

Harrison recently told the South China Morning Post:

"I feel good at the minute. I know if I wanted to, I could fight for another couple of years, but I'm not putting pressure on myself. I'm just going to see where we're at after this fight."

Watch the entire interview below:

