"So many mistakes" - Brendan Schaub believes both Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira had an off night at UFC 275

Brendan Schaub believes that the exciting nature of Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira's bout can be credited to both guys having an off night. According to the former UFC fighter, the amount of mistakes made by both light heavyweights translated into a memorable main event.

In the latest installment of his podcast, The Schaub Show, Brendan Schaub stated that despite public admiration, both Jiri Prochazka and Teixeira would consider this fight a nightmare due to the errors they made.

The former UFC heavyweight elaborated on this, starting with a statement that both fighters, especially Jiri didn’t want to fight that way:

“The general public can say, 'Oh that was a great fight.' But I would assume if you ask Jiri, if you ask Glover, and Jiri has kind of alluded to this in his post-fight press conference, going, 'That was an off night. I’m sure you guys enjoyed that, but that’s not how I want to fight.'”

He then shared his opinion on why that was the case:

“I think both of them had an off night. I think Jiri was out of it, I think Glover was out of it, and just put that together, you get an amazing fight there are so many mistakes that is very uncommon for these two gentlemen, especially a guy like Glover, who has so much experience. Like, when he has Jiri rocked and he goes for that guillotine and Jiri slips out. Or how Glover getting swept, you know, and Jiri going for the arm triangle choke.”

The light heavyweight fight that headlined UFC 275 turned out to be an exciting affair for fans. The Czech fighter won when he surprisingly submitted Teixeira in the fifth round via rear-naked choke.

Watch Brendan Schaub talk about the UFC 275 headliner below:

Anthony Smith had a similar reaction to Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira's performances

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith is another individual who thinks both fighters didn’t show their best inside the octagon this past Saturday.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, ‘Lionheart’ stated that both UFC 275 headliners made some questionable decisions during the bout:

“I think both of those guys had the worst performances of their life at the same time... For the first time, Glover looked a little old. For the first time in a while, because that’s not the Glover I got. That’s not the one Thiago Santos got. I don’t know who that guy was, but fortunately for him, I think Prochazka had one of the worst performances he could have possibly had too. They just made terrible decisions. Like the fight IQ, if you would have put it together, it wouldn’t have been in the double digits during the fight.”

Watch Anthony Smith discuss Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira below:

Smith will take on Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277 on July 30. According to UFC president Dana White, this bout could declare the first challenger for Prochazka’s belt.

However, this led to some confusion as Jan Blachowicz is the No.1-ranked light heavyweight and was in the crosshairs of both Prochazka and Teixera in the lead up to their clash.

What’s more, after his title win, Jiri Prochazka stated that he wanted to fight Blachowicz in Europe.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far