"So much controversy in one room" - Fans react as Dillon Danis and Andrew Tate reportedly set to spar ahead of Logan Paul fight

Controversial social media celebrity Andrew Tate is set to help another controversial figure in MMA fighter Dillon Danis for his upcoming fight against YouTube superstar Logan Paul.

For all his social media fan following, 'King Cobra' has a knack for inviting controversy. His seemingly misogynistic and insensitive comments have got him banned on most popular social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Similarly, Danis is infamous in the MMA circuit for his incessant trolling efforts and bizarre callouts to many high-profile fighters who are leaps and bounds more accomplished than he is.

So naturally, fans had a field day with the news about the sparring session between the two infamous figures, with many flooding the comment section to note their two cents about the whole situation.

"So much controversy in one room. 😂"

"We need to see this!"

"I’d like to see this happen, but Dillon isn’t going to Romania."

"Logan [a]bout to lose."

"Dillon already got Conor and Andrew Tate involved, doing all of the fight promotion alone."

"This is going to be better than the mane [main] event."

"Logan could 2v1 Tate and Danis."

"I’m surprised Andrew Tate has any respect for Dillon enough to spar w[ith] him."

"You can be the worst person ever, but Andrew Will support you if you have [an] issue with someone he dislikes."

"Floyd [Mayweather] can train Dillon, but it ain’t gonna change his light a** puffy hits."

Image courtesy @HappyPunch on Twitter

"Logan Paul is a b***h": When Andrew Tate said 'The Maverick' is "a tool of the matrix"

Social media star Logan Paul has no love for Andrew Tate. During a segment of The Impaulsive podcast, 'The Maverick' stated that Tate's narratives will cause unfathomable adverse effects on the psyche of today's children.

However, 'King Cobra' doesn't heed any value for Logan Paul's statements. During an interview with Valuetainment media, Tate doubled down that the YouTuber is an opinionless individual who acts according to the wimps of his "matrix" overloads:

"Logan Paul is absolutely and utterly a tool of the matrix. He is a bought-and-sold individual with no soul. He doesn't stand up for anything, and he doesn't mean anything he says. He gets pieces of paper from Susan or whoever else telling him what he is allowed to say on his channel to retain it... The dude is a b***h."

