MMA world may never see Dillon Danis again if he fails to follow through with his latest fantasy call-out

Dillon Danis has wrongly brushed up MMA fans for most of his career, unabashedly offering his two cents on every fight-related conversation. While he initially rose to fame as Conor McGregor's jiu jitsu partner, 'El Jefe' has not been spotted around with the Dubliner since.

Danis has earned the ire of fans for rather impractical callouts to UFC fighters in the past, which he never bothered to pursue. However, 'El Jefe' has now promised to disappear from the combat sports scene for good if he can't follow through with his latest fantasy call out.

Danis called out recently retired UFC star Nate Diaz for either an MMA or grappling match. The former Bellator welterweight vowed to retire for good if he can't submit Diaz in under a minute. 'El Jefe' wrote on Twitter:

"i challenge Nate Diaz to either a MMA fight or Grappling match if i don't submit him in under a minute. i will retire from every martial art and give everyone who likes this 10k each."

The feud between Nate Diaz and Dillon Danis

Nate Diaz and his Stockton 209 have built a notorious reputation for brawling during combat sports events. The former UFC fighter's entourage is known for scuffles with the teams of Conor McGregor, Khamzat Chimaev, and Jake Paul.

Diaz also got into a brawl with Dillon Danis' crew at UFC 281 which went down at Madison Square Garden last November. The Stockton slugger was caught on video viciously slapping one of Danis' teammates despite McGregor's manager Audie Attar trying to pacify him.

However, Dillon Danis later claimed that a whole set of events preceding the brawl did not get caught on camera. According to a 'El Jefe', there was another whole brawl inside where he and Diaz's teammate Avila threw beers at each other.

According to the former Bellator fighter, a cop also backed him up after finding Diaz at fault. Danis said on an episode of The MMA Hour:

"Nate tried to walk away and I was like, ‘Yeah, f*** you, walk away,’ or something. I don’t know. We got into it and then he starts coming back and then the cops took him out. No one knew about that. There’s a picture of me and the cops because they were restraining me, [but] the [police officer] was like, ‘Yo, I used to train at Marcelo’s, I got you, don’t worry about it. I saw he started it.’ Because he threw his drink first.”

