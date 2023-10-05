T.J. Dillashaw has seemingly changed his appearance and is now sporting a bald look. The former UFC mainstay's look has set the MMA community abuzz and received a wide variety of reactions.

A former two-time UFC bantamweight champion, Dillashaw's last MMA bout witnessed him lose via second-round TKO against then-UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in October 2022.

Following the defeat, Dillashaw announced his retirement from the sport of MMA. While some fans expressed their respect for him after he retired, many criticized him for having used banned PEDs (Performance Enhancing Drugs).

T.J. Dillashaw tested positive for recombinant human erythropoietin, i.e. EPO, in the pre and post-fight drug tests in relation to his fight against Henry Cejudo in January 2019. Dillashaw was the UFC bantamweight champion at the time and had dropped down to flyweight to face then-UFC flyweight titleholder Cejudo.

Henry Cejudo won their showdown via first-round TKO. It was subsequently revealed that Dillashaw had failed a drug test and tested positive for EPO.

Having been stripped of the bantamweight title and handed a two-year suspension, he admitted to using EPO for the Cejudo fight. After returning in 2021, Dillashaw beat Cory Sandhagen via split decision, was defeated by Sterling in 2022, and then retired.

Dillashaw has now posted a photo of his new bald look on his Instagram page. The former UFC fighter, who's recovering from shoulder surgery, asserted that he's "going full battle mode for this recovery."

Addressing the photo, many fans suggested that Dillashaw's new look is likely due to him losing hair after years of steroid use. Some fans took to Twitter (X) and indicated that he's probably utilizing EPO, HGH (Human Growth Hormone), and/or TRT (Testosterone Replacement Therapy).

Some Twitter users jestingly drew parallels between Dillashaw and WWE legend Triple H, owing to their bald head and beard. One fan jibed at the 37-year-old by insinuating that he's on the juice, a colloquialism for steroids:

"So much juice"

Check out a few screenshots of fan reactions to Dillashaw's bald look below:

When Dana White labeled T.J. Dillashaw a future UFC Hall of Famer

In the aftermath of T.J. Dillashaw's retirement, many were left surprised as the American MMA stalwart was still heralded amongst the top-tier bantamweights at the time. Some fans and experts argued that Dillashaw ought to reconsider his decision and return to the octagon.

Meanwhile, speaking to TSN's Aaron Bronsteter, Dana White looked back at Dillashaw's lengthy career and labeled him one of the greatest bantamweights ever.

UFC CEO Dana White recalled that several fighters would call T.J. Dillashaw out, and the latter would beat them. The UFC boss explained that Dillashaw won multiple fights where one thought he'd surely lose. Opining that Dillashaw would be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame someday, White stated:

"People don't look at him the way they should, but the guy's one of the best ever... Yeah, for sure [Dillashaw is a future Hall-of-Famer]."

Check out White's assessment below:

