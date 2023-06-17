"So nasty that even I felt offended" - When Chael Sonnen crossed all limits by cracking X-rated joke on Tito Ortiz's former p*rn star ex-wife

Chael Sonnen's heel persona has created many rivalries for 'The American Gangster', but arguably none are more notorious than his beef with Tito Ortiz.

Sonnen is regarded as one of the best trash-talkers of all time, but during one particular pre-fight media day, 'The American Gangster' crossed the line.

Sonnen was scheduled to face Ortiz at Bellator 170 in 2017, and during the build-up for their fight, 'The American Gangster' hit his rival with a verbal low blow by taking aim at Ortiz's former relationship with adult film star Jenna Jameson.

Ortiz began by saying:

"[Sonnen] talks well. His mouth has gotten him every big fight that he's had. Every time when it's time to present, and to perform, he's failed. And on Saturday night it's not gonna change..."

Chael Sonnen replied with this:

"Tito always says [that] I'm using my mouth to get my opportunities. [But] the only person I know that made money using their mouth is his ex-wife."

Fans reacted to the brutal roast in a number of ways. Some fans sarcastically praised Ortiz's comeback line, while others pointed out the harshness of Sonnen's comment.

@boxingproff said this:

"That burn was so nasty that even I felt offended"

@kingjohn commented the following:

"I don't know why, but Tito trying to come back with "bad girl" makes the whole exchange exponentially funnier"

Despite Sonnen and Ortiz sharing a rivalry for over a decade, the pair only fought on one occasion, at Bellator 170. Ortiz emerged victorious against 'The American Gangster' after submitting him in the first round

